Satellite Bus Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The satellite bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Increased demand for satellite applications for a variety of purposes, including communications, navigation, space exploration, scientific purposes, earth observation, and experimentation, is expected to generate demand for new satellites, followed by satellite bus demand during the forecast period. Will occur. It is hoped that the miniaturization of electronic components will enable the creation of lighter and more affordable satellite buses, bring about the necessary advances in technology, and accelerate future market growth.

Key Players

Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

Ball Corporation (US)

China Aerospace and Technology Corporation (CASC) (China)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)

Boeing (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Maxar Technologies Ltd (US)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

Satellite Bus Market Segments:

By Satellite Size

Small (1-500kg)

Medium (501-2,500kg)

Large (>2,500kg)

By Subsystem

Structures & Mechanisms

Thermal Control

Electric Power System

Attitude Control System

Propulsion

Telemetry Tracking and Command (TT&C)

Flight Software

By Application

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

Mapping & Navigation

Navigation

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Satellite Bus Market .

. The market share of the Satellite Bus Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Satellite Bus Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Satellite Bus Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Satellite Bus Market Report

What was the Satellite Bus Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Satellite Bus Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Satellite Bus Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

