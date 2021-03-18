Robotic Process Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global Robotic Process Automation market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 40% from 2021 to 2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhancements, along with the increasing demand for automation of redundant tasks in business processes, are expected to drive the market growth. Automation allows you to implement, execute, and scale vast amounts of data faster, reducing time consuming and reducing your company’s overhead costs. In addition, the remote work scenario caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to reshape business operations where businesses tend to opt for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Company Profiles

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

NICE

Pegasystems

KOFAX INC.

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

FPT software

OnviSource, Inc.

HelpSystems

Robotic Process Automation Market Segmentation

By Process

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solutions

Interaction Solutions

By Operations:

Rule-Based

Knowledge-based

By Type

Tools

Services

By Industry:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

Others (Energy and Utility, Government, And Academics)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Robotic Process Automation Market .

. The market share of the Robotic Process Automation Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Robotic Process Automation Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Robotic Process Automation Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Robotic Process Automation Market Report

What was the Robotic Process Automation Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Robotic Process Automation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Robotic Process Automation Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

