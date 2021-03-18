Uk Smart transportation Market 2020-2026 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

UK smart transportation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart transportation in UK is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising focus of the government on the deployment of smart city infrastructure by introducing smart city projects across the country. The market players are continuously developing advanced technology-based solutions for the smart transportation in UK.

In November 2020, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has signed a partnership agreement with Vivacity Labs with an aim to roll out the AI-controlled smart traffic junctions to drive the traffic management in the country.

In November 2020, Diode, a start-up based in UK, has secured $193,540 (~£146,000) in grant funding from Innovate UK to augment its development in UK. The start-up will use the funds in the development of a fully-automated software solutions for organizations, businesses, and individuals.

In November 2020, a mobile division of Toyota, Kinto, announced the use of Fleetondemand’s Mobilleo platform to engage the new multi-modal services in UK.

In October 2020, Tyne and Wear Passenger Transport has announced to secure around $132 million of Government investment to improve public transport system.

UK Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

By Application

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Traffic Management System

Others (Integrated Supervision System)

Company Profiles

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ALSTOM Holdings

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Conduent Business Services, LLC

Cubic Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/uk-smart-transportation-market

