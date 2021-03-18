North America Smart transportation Market | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

North America smart transportation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart transportation in North America is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the public-private partnership (PPP) model engaged by the market players and the companies. There are several organizations/initiatives for the deployment of smart transportation technology. The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) is one of the core pillars of the smart transportation development in the region. There are several micro-mobility initiatives in the US that assist transport low-income residents.

To Request a Sample of our Report on North America Smart transportation Market : https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-smart-transportation-market

Likewise, ITS Canada have been put forward by the Government of Canada for the development of smart transportation infrastructure in the country. Canada is investing significantly in the development of smart city infrastructure involving a huge part of smart transportation. Edmonton in Canada is witnessing a huge growth in the deployment of smart city infrastructure, supported by the smart transportation pilot projects driven by the Government of Canada. Therefore, with the support of the government and the significant presence of key market players, such as Intel Corp., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp., is leading to the rise in the adoption of smart technologies in smart city projects, such as technologies for smart transportation.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Browse for Full Report Description at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-smart-transportation-market

North America Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

By Application

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Traffic Management System

Others (Integrated Supervision System)

North America Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ALSTOM Holdings

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Conduent Business Services, LLC

Cubic Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-smart-transportation-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research