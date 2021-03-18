Functional Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Functional Protein Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027.Proteins are the most important molecules in our cells. Proteins are involved in virtually every cell function. Some proteins contribute to structural support, while others are involved in defense against bacteria. Functional proteins are essential in daily life to maintain physical activity. Functional proteins are a requirement of every individual, though not limited to athletes, as they are used to develop, grow and maintain all parts of our body, from skin and hair to digestive enzymes and immune systems.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Functional

Hydrolysates

Whet Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Functional foods Infant formula Sports nutrition

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Animal nutrition

Company Profiles

Abbott Nutrition

AMCO Proteins

APC Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods AMBA

Cargill Incorporated

