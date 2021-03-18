India Smart transportation Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2020-2026

India smart transportation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart transportation in India is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising government initiatives for the smart city. In June 2015, the Government of India launched a Smart City Mission that aims at the building of around 100 smart cities across the country. The Indian government is planning on providing a huge funding for the smart city infrastructure. For instance, in August 2014, the Government of India announced a plan of spending $1.1 billion on Smart City Mission.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has stepped forward to assist smart city projects development in India, by offering funding of over $2.0 billion for both national and state levels. The United Smart Cities program was jointly initiated by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and other industrial partners. The major areas include urban mobility, ICT, waste management, sustainable housing, smart transportation, and clean energy. The government initiatives are significantly contributing to the development of smart cities in India, which in turn, are offering significant opportunity for smart transportation market.

India Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

By Application

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Traffic Management System

Others (Integrated Supervision System)

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

VBSOFT Ltd.

Zero-Sum ITS Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

