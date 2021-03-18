European Smart transportation Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2026

European smart transportation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart transportation in European is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising demand for traffic management solutions to cater the growing vehicle emission and congestion problems in the region. Therefore, the European Commission is working with the Member States, public authorities, and industry personnel to find the solutions and achieve a more efficient management of the traffic and transport network for business and passengers. Therefore, a significant growth can be expected for the smart transportation market in Europe during the forecast period.

To Request a Sample of our Report on European Smart transportation Market : https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-smart-transportation-market

The Transport Challenge is allocated a budget of around $7460 million (€6,339 million) for the period 2014-2020. Horizon 2020 that aims at the less congestion, less mobility, more safety, and security, in order to reduce significant reduction in the traffic congestion. The plan will support the global key players operating in the European transport industry, which reinforces the performance of transport manufacturing industries and its associated services, which includes logistic processes. Moreover, the rising tourism in France, UK, and Germany is further rising the traffic in the respective countries, which in turn, is augmenting the growth of the smart transportation market in the region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Browse for Full Report Description at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-smart-transportation-market

European Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

By Application

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Traffic Management System

Others (Integrated Supervision System)

European Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Kapsch Group

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Thales Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-smart-transportation-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research