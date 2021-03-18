Asia-Pacific Smart transportation Market to 2026, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific smart transportation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for smart transportation in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising urbanization in the region, which in turn, is increasing the traffic in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the huge population base in the Asia-Pacific economies, such as India and China. This, in turn, is rising the traffic and congestion in the cities in the Asia-Pacific economies, such as India. Therefore, several smart city initiatives have been introduced across the emerging economies of the region, such as Smart City Mission.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Asia-Pacific Smart transportation Market : https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-smart-transportation-market

Moreover, the presence of world’s largest electronics and automotive hubs in China and Japan is further supporting the growth of the smart transportation infrastructure development in the region. The companies are focussing on rapidly growing economies/cities of the region, such as Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Beijing, which in turn, is supporting the smart city projects of the respective countries, leading to the rise in the growth of the smart transportation market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the continuous expansion of industrial sector is further leading to the rise in the population base in the region, offering growth factor for the smart transportation market in the region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Browse for Full Report Description at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-smart-transportation-market

Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

By Application

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management System

Traffic Management System

Others (Integrated Supervision System)

Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market – Segmentation

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Toshiba Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-smart-transportation-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]rglobal.com

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research