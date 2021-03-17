Asia-Pacific HPLC Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific HPLC market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). One of the major factors that further provide significant scope for the HPLC market in the region includes the rising clinical research coupled with rising pharmaceutical R&D. Asia-Pacific consists of numerous emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan among various others. In these economies, there are various research centers that are conducting clinical research for advancement in the technology of cancer treatment. Furthermore, the healthcare expenditure in these countries has also increased from the past years in the region. Owing to which the opportunities for the growth of the market are expected to increase in the coming years.

Moreover, the growth in the pharmaceutical sector in the region further is boosting research activities for new drugs and various clinical diagnostics solutions that further encourage the demand for HPLC tests and are further expected to contribute to the market growth. The rising adoption of biomarker-driven targeted therapies by Chinese oncologists is contributing substantially to the growth of the market. The government is supporting domestic researches by applying for drug approvals, even without having in-house manufacturing capabilities. The significant position of China in the biotechnology sector further provides scope for the HPLC market. China has emerged as a strong player in the biotechnology sector as a result of large investments by the Chinese government in R&D. Chinese life science sector has progressively grown in the last years as a result of strong R&D and funding that further significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type and by Application

Regions Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Companies Profiled- Hitachi Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Shimadzu Corp., Tosoh Corp., Waters Corp., YMC CO., LTD., and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific HPLC Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

Accessories

By Application

Diagnostics

Clinical Research

Forensics

Others (Testing)

Asia-Pacific HPLC Market – Segmentation by Geography

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Showa Denko K.K.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

Trajan Scientific and Medical

Waters Corp.

YMC CO., LTD.

