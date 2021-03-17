Refractory Market 2020 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2027

The refractory market is valued at 27,448.25-kilometer tons in 2020, and the market is expected to record a CAGR of over 2% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

With COVID-19 shutting down many countries, it has had a major impact on the global economy, economic and industrial activities have been temporarily halted, and the refractory market has witnessed an impact not only in terms of end-user demand, but also in terms of production. Industries such as steel, cement, energy and chemicals, ceramics, etc.

Company Profiles

Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan)

RHI Magnesita GmbH (Austria)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

CoorsTek Inc. (US)

Calderys (France)

Vesuvius (England)

Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Saint-Gobain (France)

HarbisonWalker International (US)

Chosun Refractories Eng. Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Refractory Market Segmentation

By Alkalinity

Acidic and Neutral

Basic

By Form

Shaped

Unshaped

By Application

Glass

Cement

Iron & Steel

Non-ferrous Metals

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

