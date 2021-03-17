Web Content Management Market 2019-2025 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

The significant adoption of cloud services in the web content management market is boosting the growth of the market. The growing demand for cloud-based web content solutions from small and medium enterprises will boost the market, as it is more secure, safe and cost-efficient compared to on-premises. The cloud services made it easier to build solutions by linking services that include security, storage, collaboration, metadata, and search. The developments include Kubernetes and Docker containers that delivered the cloud as a way to deploy solutions easier and faster. Many organization builds private cloud networks through using these technologies which enhances agility and speed while paving the way for the adoption of the public cloud.

Increasing spending on digital marketing platforms for the promotion of products and the rising number of internet users will drive the growth of the cloud-based market. Moreover, increase in awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud technologies is other factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, business continuity requirements are creating a high demand for cloud storage, disaster recovery, and backup services. The portfolio of cloud-based services in web content management is growing due to various benefits including cloud object storage and cloud-based WORM (Write Once Read Many).

There exists a growing demand for Storage as a Service (SaaS) model in the market. In the SaaS model, large businesses lend storage space to small enterprises. Enterprises are highly adopting cloud services to minimize the risks of disasters and to enhance business continuity and availability. This service offers self-service portals that enable the provision of storage, migration of data to different tiers of storage, and the option to add and remove storage as per the requirement. To encounter the security needs of the enterprise data, cloud-based storage provides security controls to ensure that all the data is stored securely in data center facilities and is available for quick access. Besides, SaaS providers are promoting this service as a better and easy way to store backup data. Enterprises need a solution to exploit their data centers that are spread over multiple environments to address their increasing business demands. Thus, due to such factors the web content management market is anticipated to propel at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Web Content Management Market- Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-Premises

By Industry Vertical

Retail and Consumer Goods

Education

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Acquia Inc.

Adobe Inc.

CoreMedia AG

Crownpeak Technology, Inc.

e-Spirit Inc.

Episerver AB

Hyland Software, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Laserfiche

Microsoft Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Percussion Software, Inc.

Pimcore GmbH

SDL PLC

Sitecore

Squiz Group

Telerik, a company of Progress Software Corp.

Unisys Corp.

Upland Software, Inc.

