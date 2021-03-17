RFID Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The Respiratory Care Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 10.37 billion by 2027.

The increasing number of patients suffering from chronic pulmonary obstructive disease is one of the major drivers of the respiratory care devices market. Cases of respiratory diseases are increasing among the world’s population due to industrialization increasing demand for smoking, vehicle smoke emissions and respiratory care devices. Rising premature birth rates of urbanization and pollution and changes in people’s environments and lifestyles affect markets. In addition, the increase in the number of senior citizens, combined with the presence of a strong product pipeline awaiting approval, has an impact on the Respiratory Care Devices market. In addition, the growing demand for home care treatment devices due to easy-to-use features and government initiatives expand the profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Key Market Players:

The respiratory care devices market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US). The study categorizes the respiratory care devices market based on type, indication, end user, component at the regional and global level.

By Product

Therapeutic Devices

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Consumables and Accessories

By Indication

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Infectious Disease

Other diseases

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

