Warehouse Robotics Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The global warehouse robotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the logistics sector coupled with the rising e-commerce industry and international trade is offering enormous opportunities for market growth. In the e-commerce sector, to support enormous e-commerce sales, online retailers are significantly focusing on the investment in logistics infrastructure to effectively serve the customers demand. Therefore, the trend towards the e-commerce industry has a major role in driving the logistics sector.

The logistics sector has witnessed significant growth in both developed and developing countries, owing to the rapid industrialization coupled with the government initiatives to boost the manufacturing sector in their respective countries. For instance, Made in China (MIC) 2025 is a Chinese government initiative that is introduced in May 2015. The initiative includes a series of ambitious state-backed programs launched by the government of China. This is intended to modernize the Chinese economy, leverage productivity and make innovations that are a major driver for the country’s economic growth.

The Indian government introduced the Make in India initiative in 2014, which is intended to enhance the contribution of the manufacturing sector to national GDP and transform India into a global manufacturing hub. These initiatives are driving the logistics sector across these countries. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the market size of the logistics sector in India is expected to reach $215 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over 2017. This may result owing to the investment in the logistics sector in the country.

According to the IBEF, during the period, 2018 and 2019, the warehousing segment is poised to receive an investment of nearly $7 billion. This investment will likely increase the demand for warehouse automation solutions in the country and thereby is expected to drive the demand for robotics platforms in warehouses. Growth in manufacturing operations is increasing the demand for the supply chain process, which in turn, supports the need for logistics activities, including transportation, warehousing, and packaging activities.

To achieve a strong manufacturing base in the country, advanced logistical networks and sophisticated supply chains are required, which is expected to increase the demand for domestic warehouse automation vendors. Owing to these opportunities, several robotic start-ups offering solutions for warehouse operations have emerged in the country, which includes Addverb Technologies, GreyOrange, and Falcon Autotech, which in turn, will create scope for the global warehouse robotics market.

Further, increasing demand for warehouse automation in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) coupled with the rising competition in the retail sector is further anticipated to drive the global warehouse robotics market. SMEs may try to gain a competitive advantage owing to the increasing presence of large retailers in the country. Therefore, they will invest in automation to well establish their infrastructure. For instance, BigBasket, an online grocery start-up in India, is focusing on investment in its warehousing and logistics network and automation technologies. Hence, increasing competition among large and small enterprises may drive the demand for automation solutions among SMEs that can support to increase their productivity and competitiveness.

Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation

By Type

Mobile

Articulated

SCARA

Cartesian

Others

By Function

Pick & Place

Transportation

Packaging

Assembling & Dissembling

Others

By End-User

Retail

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Electronics

Others (Paper & Printing and Metal)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aethon, Inc. (Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.)

Amazon Robotics

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Bleum, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Falcon Autotech Private Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Grey Orange Pte. Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IAM Robotics

inVia Robotics, Inc.

John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KION Group AG

KNAPP AG

Kuka AG

Locus Robotics

Magazino GmbH

Omron Corp.

RA Rodriguez (UK) Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SSI SCHAEFER Group

System Logistics Spa

Toshiba Corp.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

YASKAWA Electric Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

