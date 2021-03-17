Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The global mixed reality headsets market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of over 30%, during the forecast period. Mixed reality is a newly developed technology that integrates the aspects of both AR and VR. It is a technology in which the real-world objects and virtual world objects are presented simultaneously in a single display, that is, somewhere between the extrema of the virtual continuum. Along with its wide application in gaming and entertainment, this emerging technology is marking its footsteps in some of the valuable fields, such as space research, defense, and healthcare, among others.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market : https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/mixed-reality-headsets-market

There are several companies in this mixed reality headsets market that are working in the development of innovative solutions for these sectors. For instance, Holoeyes, a Japan-based VR startup, provides virtual reality-based and mixed reality-based solutions for dentists, hospitals, and surgeons. It develops applications using virtual reality technology for medical purpose to visualize CT scan data of each patient. The application developed by the company digitizes the procedure of surgery and makes a digital 3-dimensional virtual reality library of surgery cases.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Browse for Full Report Description at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/mixed-reality-headsets-market

NASA has employed VR technology, in order to facilitate people with a realistic experience of various spacecraft. “Mission: ISS” permits the person onboard the International Space Station, which enables the user to dock cargo capsules and have an experience of the spacewalk. Moreover, NASA employs a “mixed reality” simulator that coalesces virtual reality technology with a robotic crane, which in turn, mimics the functions of micro, lunar, or Martian gravity.

Such an increasing integration of mixed reality in the valuable applications is gaining interest among government authorities and venture capitalists for investment purposes. For instance, VRBB (Virtual Reality Berlin-Brandenburg E.V.) is a publicly funded association that is solely dedicated to the advancement of the augmented, virtual, and mixed reality industry.

The association is planning to merge the immersive technology players and in Germany’s capital region. It is planning to form a virtual conglomerate that can partner with international associations in the field of 360° media, augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. Some of the members of the virtual reality society are technologically advanced companies, well-established media companies, virtual reality start-ups, research institutes and universities, freelancers, and simply VR enthusiasts. VRBB is a one-stop-shop for novel and high-quality augmented reality and virtual reality products in Europe.

The Cube, located in Vancouver, is the first augmented, virtual, and mixed reality hub. It is designed to support the growth of companies operating in the virtual reality space. It serves as a platform for the companies to connect, collaborate, and learn advanced technologies from one another. Its hub is majorly regarded as an extension of the BC Tech Innovation Hub by the companies. The 6,000square-foot hub supports entrepreneurs and corporate innovators, customer applications and investment opportunities, enabling connections with partners, and ultimately leading to the faster growth of the market.

Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market- Segmentation

By Application

Entertainment

Gaming

Automotive

Training and Education

Healthcare

Others

Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Acer Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Avegant Corp.

Bristol VR Lab Ltd.

Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus VR, LLC)

Holoeyes, Inc.

HoloKit

Holo-Light GmbH

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/mixed-reality-headsets-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research