Managed Print Services Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Managed Print Services Market is expected to grow from USD 28.40 billion in 2016 to USD 50.78 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2027.

MPS (Managed Print Service) is a service provided by an external provider to optimize or manage a company’s document output. Outsourcing helps businesses reduce the cost of their network and IT spending by eliminating Capex and Opex.

Key Players –

The managed print services ecosystem includes manufacturers and resellers such as Xerox Corporation (US), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Lexmark International Corporation (US), and ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (US), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc.

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

By Channel Type

Printer/Copier Manufacturers

System Integrators/Resellers

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Managed Print Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Managed Print Services Market Report



1. What was the Managed Print Services Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Managed Print Services Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Managed Print Services Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Managed Print Services market.

• The market share of the global Managed Print Services market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Managed Print Services market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Managed Print Services market.





