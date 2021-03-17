Supply Chain Analytics Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2027

Supply chain analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19%.

Increasing the volume and speed of data, the need to improve operational and supply chain efficiency, and the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for supply chain management will drive market growth.

Key Market Players

The supply chain analytics market comprises major solution providers, such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO (US), Cloudera (US), Logility (US), Savi Technology (US)

Based on the component:

Software

Services

Based on software:

Demand analysis and forecasting

Supplier performance analytics

Spend and procurement analytics

Inventory analytics

Transportation and logistics analytics

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Supply Chain Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume





Key Questions Answered by Supply Chain Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Supply Chain Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Supply Chain Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Supply Chain Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Supply Chain Analytics market.

• The market share of the global Supply Chain Analytics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Supply Chain Analytics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Supply Chain Analytics market.





