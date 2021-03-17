Manufacturing Analytics Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

Manufacturing analytics market has significant potential in near future. Analytics can be defined as the collection and manipulation of data present in significant quantities in order to gain some useful insights. Similarly, manufacturing analytics is the process of capturing, aggregating and analyzing the key performance indicators such as production volume, downtime, costs, return on assets and many more to optimize the production process. Manufacturing is an intricate process with many moving parts such as raw material to investment, logistics, and final product hence use of analytics simplifies the process.
To Request a Sample of our Report on Manufacturing Analytics Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/manufacturing-analytics-market-size
The use of manufacturing analytics in the industrial process aids in the optimization of the process, automation of process by reducing the need for human intervention and optimize the product. The use of manufacturing analytics results in better customer satisfaction as it can trace the performance and quality control issues before it become problematic. Manufacturing analytics can deliver the real-time data which allows the operator to get an instant performance view of any machine that is involved in the operation. Also, by integrating AI application with manufacturing analytics will allow machines to basically fix the problem all by themselves. Additionally, it is detected by sensors, with industrial analytics software identifying ways to rectify them before they become problematic are some significant benefits of using manufacturing analytics.
IoT system in combination with a predictive analytics manufacturing suite is aiding companies to gain real-time insight at micro as well as macro-level regarding how well the manufacturing lines are operating. Therefore, the major advantage of applying manufacturing analytics is that the collection of actionable data makes the manufacturer realize real improvements in the overall process. Also, to build a more precise projection of current purchasing trends in the market, manufacturers are combining existing data with predictive analytics. Bringing the manufacturing KPIs & processes and incorporating analytics with various visualization tools helps in better understanding how the production line of the company is operating and how it can be streamlined in near further.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full Report of Manufacturing Analytics Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/manufacturing-analytics-market-size
Global Manufacturing Analytics Market- Segmentation
By Application
- Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management
- Inventory Management
- Supply Chain Planning and Procurement
- Other
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By End-User
- Food and Beverages
- Electronics Equipment
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Chemicals and Materials
- Machinery and Industrial Equipment
- Others
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Alteryx, Inc.
- Dassault Systèmes SE
- DOMO
- DXC Technology Co.
- General Electric Co.
- IBM Corp.
- Kavi Global
- Northwest Analytics, Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QlikTech International AB
- com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- SensrTrx, LLC
- Sisense, Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd.
- Teradata Corp.
- TIBCO Software, Inc.
- Wipro, Ltd.
- Zensar Technologies, Ltd.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/manufacturing-analytics-market-size
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404