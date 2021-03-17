Frequency Converter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Frequency Converter Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027.Frequency converter is an electronic device also known as an AC power source that converts a fixed voltage and frequency to a variable frequency and voltage. It is used to control the speed of the pump with a frequency inverter. Frequency converters are used to reduce mechanical and electrical stress. It helps to extend the life of pumps, motors and other mechanical and electrical equipment. Frequency converters are classified into two types: rotary frequency converters and solid state frequency converters.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
End Use Industry
- Aerospace and Defense
- Power and Energy
- Oil and Gas
- Traction
- Marine/Offshore
- Process Industry
- Others
By Type
- Static Frequency Converter
- Rotary Frequency Converter
Company Profile
- Piller GmbH
- ABB Ltd.
- Power System & Control
- Danfoss A/S
- Aplab Ltd.
- General Electric Company
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Frequency Converter Market .
- The market share of the global Frequency Converter Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Frequency Converter Market .
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Frequency Converter Market .
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Frequency Converter Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Frequency Converter Market Report
- What was the Frequency Converter Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Frequency Converter Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
