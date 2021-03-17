Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market: 2021 Analysis, Share, Trends, and Overview 2021-2027

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market size is estimated to be valued at over USD 70 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2027.

A2P application-to-person messaging (SMS) is a typical web-based message sent from an application to a mobile subscriber. The most common uses are mobile-related advertising messages such as alerts, notifications and bank updates, flight alerts, or new offers from traders.

Key vendors operating in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market include Tata Communications, CLX Communications, and Mahindra Comviva. Other market partners are Infobip, SAP, Beepsend, Twilio, and Tyntec.

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud API Messaging Platform Messaging

Managed Messaging Platform Messaging

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Breakdown Data by Application

Retail And E-Commerce

Government

BFSI

IT And Telecoms

Health Care

Travel And Tourism

Media & Entertainment Industry

Other



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Report



1. What was the Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market.

• The market share of the global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market.





