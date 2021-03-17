GPS Fitness Device Market: Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

GPS fitness device market size is anticipated to reach USD 3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 15% from 2021 to 2027.

These devices are a combination of motion sensors, GPS, temperature, skin resistance, heart rate, rpm, and various sensors such as cadence and pedal force. Motion sensors are primarily used to count steps taken and are very useful for basic fitness improvisations for all runners.

Global GPS Fitness Device Market, Key Players



• Adidas

• Casio

• Fitbit

• Bryton Incorporated

• L.G

• Sony

• TomTom NV

• Jawbone



Global GPS Fitness Device Market, By Product

• Wearable Device

• Handheld Device

• Others

Global GPS Fitness Device Market, By Application

• Amateurs

• Professionals



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global GPS Fitness Device industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by GPS Fitness Device Market Report



1. What was the GPS Fitness Device Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of GPS Fitness Device Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the GPS Fitness Device Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global GPS Fitness Device market.

• The market share of the global GPS Fitness Device market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global GPS Fitness Device market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global GPS Fitness Device market.





