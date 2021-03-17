Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities and Forecast – 2027

Dual axis solar tracker market size is estimated to exceed USD 7 billion by 2027 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 15%.

The growing demand for the dual axis solar tracker market may be due to the accuracy and efficiency these devices provide. These devices are expected to be the fastest growing market segments due to the highly efficient mechanisms they provide.

The major players include – AllEarth Renwables, Sun Action Trackers, NEXTracker, Array Technologies, SunPower, Abengoa Solar, Scorpius Trackers, Powerway, amongst others.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Utility

