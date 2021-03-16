Food Inclusion Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Food Inclusion Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% during 2021-2027. Food inclusions are added to food to enhance texture, flavor, and visual appearance. They come in a variety of shapes, textures, colors, sizes, shapes, and tastes, and come in a variety of forms such as solid, semi-solid and liquid state to meet the needs of a variety of applications. Popular food inclusions include wafers, dried fruits, jellies, flakes, and nuts. Food inclusions come in a variety of flavors to add a variety of flavors to your food. Some of the most popular flavors are caramel, chocolate, fruit flavors, honey, and dairy flavors.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

cereal products, snacks, and bars

bakery products

dairy & frozen desserts

chocolate & confectionery products

Others (beverages and soups & salads)

By Type

Chocolate

Fruit & nut

Flavored sugar & caramel

Confectionery

Others (biscuit, cookie, color, and bean- & plant-based inclusions)

By Form

Pieces

Chips & nibs

Nuts

Flakes & crunches

Powder

Liquid

Company Profiles

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Barry Callebaut

Tate and Lyle

AGRANA Beteiligungs

