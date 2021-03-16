Food Packaging Market-Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Food Packaging Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 1% during 2021-2027. The food packaging market is the largest application in the packaging sector and accounts for more than a third of the total global packaging market. From an international point of view, the food packaging market is in an exciting phase, reaching developed countries at a time when the market is stagnant and evolving countries are rapidly catching up with new technologies and supply chain management.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Packaging

Rigid

Semi-rigid

Flexible

By Applications

Bakery

Confectionery

Convenience foods

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Sauces, dressings and condiments

Others (whole grain food, pulses, and oil)

By Materials

Paper & board

Metal

Rigid plastic

Flexible plastic

Glass

Others (Wood and textile)

Company Profiles

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi PLC

International Paper Company

Sonoco Products Co.

Schur Flexibles Group

Anchor Packaging Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Food Packaging Market.

The market share of the global Food Packaging Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Food Packaging Market .

Food Packaging Market . Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Food Packaging Market . Scope of the report

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Food Packaging Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Food Packaging Market Report

What was the Food Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 1% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Food Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

