Food Grade Industrial Gases Market-Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Food Grade Industrial Gases Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Food grade gas is used in the production phase of food preparation to ensure compliance with standards. Food grade gases are used as additives or processing aids during food preparation. Food grade gas is mainly used in the food and beverage industry for packaging, freezing and carbonation of food products including bakery, dairy, meat, fruit and other products. These gases can be used alone or in specific combinations.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Others (hydrogen and argon)

By Application

Freezing & chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

Others (hydrogenation, blanketing, purging, and sparging)

By End User

Meat, poultry, and seafood products

Dairy & frozen products

Beverages

Fruits & vegetables

Convenience food products

Bakery & confectionery products

Others (oil, sauces, dressings, and condiments)

Company Profile

Linde plc

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Air Liquide SA

Messer Group

Wesfarmers Limited

