Global OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period as the patient preference for minimally invasive procedures coupled with the growing demand for OB-GYN ultrasound systems is increasing across the globe. Technological advancements in the medical field such as increasing the adoption of minimally invasive surgery have been providing ease and painless therapies for patients suffering from various diseases. Minimally invasive procedures encompass surgical techniques that limit the size of incisions needed and reduces wound healing time. Minimally invasive ultrasound-guided surgeries are highly adopted by hospitals for the treatment of various procedures such as heart surgery, abdomen surgery and so on.

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging is a minimally invasive diagnostic procedure that enables the diagnosis of chronic venous disease. Intravascular ultrasound is used in most of the conditions in which an ultrasound probe is attached to the end of a catheter to look inside arteries and make measurements if the vessels are narrowed or blocked. This technique provides more information than a standard angiogram and can help decide the most appropriate treatment.

Stanford researchers invented IVUS which is a highly precise tool for detecting and evaluating coronary artery disease. Moreover, optical coherence tomography (oct) is used which offers much greater resolution than IVUS along with the ability to see tiny details inside an artery. Due to advantages offered by the ultrasound system during minimally invasive surgeries shift the attention of both doctors as well as patients towards this procedure. Thus, the introduction of these minimally invasive procedures propels the OB-GYN ultrasound systems.

Technological Advancement in Ultrasound Imaging Technology Drives the OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Industry

Furthermore, the advancement of ultrasound technology such as the introduction of 3D and 4D ultrasound systems contributes to the OB-GYN ultrasound systems market. 3D & 4D ultrasound imaging system uses sound waves to generate an image of the baby in the womb. A 3D ultrasound system creates a three-dimensional image of a baby, whereas the 4D ultrasound technology creates a live video effect such as a movie, which includes a smile or a yawn of a baby.

A 3D & 4D ultrasound imaging technology uses the same ultrasound beams as the 2D ultrasound technology, with relatively extra processing completed by the ultrasound machine. It is relatively safer as compared to conventional 2D scanning, consisting of no evidence that can harm a baby. 3D and 4D ultrasound systems are becoming increasingly popular and widely available in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Most 3D & 4D images during pregnancy are majorly taken for the enjoyment of parents, in contrast to its use in clinical assessments. It enables the parents to see the face and live movements of their baby. Moreover, some doctors prefer 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging as compared to 2D ultrasound, as it enables them to detect birth defects such as cleft palate, which do not show up in a standard ultrasound technique. Furthermore, a 3D/4D ultrasound has a diagnostic role in the pelvic scans, although the 2D ultrasound imaging can provide most of the information related to the pelvic scans to the doctor.

Global OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market Segmentation

By Technology

2D

3D

4D

By Modality

Portable

On-Platform

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Gynecology Clinics

OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Analogic Corp.

BK Medical Holding Co., Inc.

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Caresono Trade Co., Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Esaote S.p.A,

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

