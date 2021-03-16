Global Network Packet Broker Market : 2019 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2019-2025

The global network packet broker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Rising inclination towards cloud-based services by small and medium enterprises contribute to the growth of the global network packet broker industry. Rising adoption of the cloud platform is attributed to the faster deployment of new capabilities to drive innovative business solutions. Enterprises across the globe are adopting the cloud-based platform for storing data as large storage space is required by the commercial data generated by small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Further, with the increasing amount of data generated through IoT, many enterprises have shifted their data to the cloud storage by choosing service providers.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Global Network Packet Broker Market : https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/network-packet-broker-market

There are various factors that can influence the adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs such as organization competitiveness and management strategies. The SMEs are adopting cloud services to enhance flexibility and scalability of their business performance, and to lower the cost of operations. The flexibility and economies of scale, liability, and data confidentiality are significant complications in the SMEs’ business.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Browse for Full Report Description at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/network-packet-broker-market

The SMEs require the right organizational cloud infrastructure to provide essential functionalities for supporting their business processes. The organizational cloud infrastructure allows SMEs to secure, process, store and manage information. SMEs can improve their performance in strategic areas such as customer service, productivity and cost reduction by aligning their organizational ICT infrastructure with cloud-based services. Thus, the increasing adoption of these cloud-based services encourages the demand for network security tools that further propel the growth of the network packet broker market.

Rising concerns related to data security and privacy among enterprises propels the growth of the network packet broker industry. Data security and privacy have a significant role in enterprises that aids in preventing unauthorized access to computers, websites, and databases. The network packet broker provides data management and security for enterprise data. In addition, the network packet broker is a flexible and cost-effective method that enables to access and manage data, it offers the ideal balance of security and flexibility to maintain the safety of records while supporting healthcare professionals to better perform their operations.

The rise in social media content coupled with the increasing internet traffic further contributes to the growth of the network packet broker market. Further, the proliferation of IoT and increasing bandwidth-requirement, high-quality content, has led the service providers increasingly to have a data center of their own. The explosion of data through smartphones, social networking sites, eCommerce companies, and government-initiated projects, have also played an imperative role in the increasing demand for data centers, which offers a substantial prospect to the network packet broker market players.

Global Network Packet Broker Market Segmentation

By Bandwidth

1 Gbps and 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

By End-User

Service Providers

Enterprises

Government Organization

Network Packet Broker Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

APCON, Inc.

Big Switch Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Calient Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Corvil Ltd.

Cubro Acronet GesmbH

Datacom Systems Inc.

Garland Bandwidth LLC

Gigamon Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/network-packet-broker-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research