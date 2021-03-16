UK Medical Robotics Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

UK medical robotics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 13.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for medical robotics in UK is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the well-developed and continuously evolving healthcare system of the country. This development is backed by the rising need for the advanced healthcare facilities for the increasing patient base of chronic diseases in the country. NHS (UK National Healthcare Services) is continuously investing in the advanced technologies for the healthcare sector of UK. With the support of the NHS, the demand for medical robots are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The guidelines issue by the Government of UK are fundamentally market-driven with an extensive engagement and focus on the cost-effective healthcare system with standard regulations of the government. European Union is continuously striving to tackle both translational and research issues by parallelly encouraging industrial and academic collaborations with research on the advancement of technologies in the healthcare sector. The rise in the research funding and the establishment of appropriate regulatory standards for the surgical robots is expected to offer growth to the medical robotics market in the near future.

UK Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Robotic Systems

Rehabilitative Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Others (Neuromate surgical system)

Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medrobotics Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Omnicell, Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Stereotaxis, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

