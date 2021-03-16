Global Microprinting Market 2019 : By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global microprinting market is estimated to grow in the near future owing to the increasing demand for smart packaging such as microprinting in the healthcare industry. There is considerable demand for microprinting in the pharmaceutical products as these packaging protects the drugs which lead to the assurance of patient wellbeing, confirmation of the viability of the medication.

The packaging is frequently involved with apportioning, dosing, and utilization of the pharmaceutical item. Pharmaceutical packaging has an essential contribution in various end-use applications pharmaceutical manufacturing, contract packaging, retail pharmacies, and others. The packaging is characterized as a method which permits regulation of pharmaceutical item from the season of generation in a unit until it utilizes.

Moreover, cohesive government guidelines for pharmaceutical packaging provide the acceleration in the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging industry. According to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) in the US, various household pharmaceutical substances to be packaged in child-resistant packaging that encourages the microprinting market. Microprinting is becoming more accepted in developed markets such as North America as pharmaceutical manufacturers and consumers recognize its benefits.

Blister packs can enable patients to follow drug regimens, protect drugs over long shelf life, and are portable. Advocates of microprinting in the US cite five aspects in which microprinting is better than conventional packaging that including product integrity, product protection, tamper evidence, reduced possibility of accidental misuse, and patient compliance.

The global microprinting market is projected to exhibit ample opportunities owing to the growing pharmaceutical contract manufacturing. The packaging in contract manufacturing consists of the various segments of packaging such as in the pharmaceutical industry in which it operates from the process of production through the distribution channel of drugs to the consumer.

The copacker accord the first priority in the safety procedure as well as the medical security of patients. It controls the degradation of the drug by oxygen, heat, moisture, microbial contamination, thus packaging is an integral part of the pharmaceutical product. The primary packages packed in various forms such as blister packs, bottles (glass and plastic) as well as in Europe about 85 % use the solid unit doses (capsules, tablets, suppositories) of pharmaceuticals.

Key trends in Microprinting Market

The BFSI sector poses a different set of demands for the microprinting solutions, regarding insulation from external surroundings, high levels of protection, cost-effectiveness, and ease of handling.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to hold significant market share in the global microprinting market. Stringent government regulations for the pharmaceutical packaging developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., and others in the region contributing to the growth of the market.

The plastic-based microprinting is widely used in various industries such as the retail and food industry as demand for advanced printing based packaging solutions for products, especially in the food industry.

Global Microprinting Market Segmentation

By Type

Monochrome Microprinting

Color Microprinting

By Substrate Type

Paper

Plastic

Metal

By Application

BFSI

Packaging

Government

Education

Healthcare

Others

Microprinting Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Brady Corp.

Canon Inc.

Control Print Ltd.

Data Carte Concepts Inc.

Domino Printing Sciences PLC

Evolis

HP Development Company, L.P.

Matica Technologies AG

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

SAFEChecks

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

