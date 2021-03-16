Predictive Analytics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global predictive analytics market is valued at USD 1,01 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.97 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period (2021-2027). In the quest to uncover hidden value, the need for predictive analytics, along with the skills to manipulate data and develop custom algorithms, is increasingly emphasized. Normative analysis is increasingly being incorporated into business applications beyond the core community of operational, research, and management science professionals.

A full report of Predictive Analytics Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/predictive-analytics-market/48895/

Key Market Players

Alteryx, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Information Builders

International Business Machines Corporation

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Customer Analytics

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Marketing & Sales Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Web & Social Media Analytics

Others

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

Europe

France

UK

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Predictive Analytics Market Report

What was the Predictive Analytics Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Predictive Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Predictive Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

