Smoke Evacuation System Market 2019-2025 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

The global smoke evacuation system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period as the demand for minimally invasive procedures coupled with the number of surgeries is increasing across the globe. With the improvements in surgical techniques, minimally invasive procedures have been promising that typically produce less post-surgical pain, superior results, and faster recoveries. Surgeons use several minimally invasive smoke evacuation equipment during various surgeries such as laparoscopic surgery, open general surgeries, orthopedic surgery, and medical aesthetic surgery.

The field of cardiovascular surgery has transformations due to the advent of minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS), which has extended the area of open-heart procedures to include a larger group of patients and uses the minimally invasive smoke evacuator equipment to remove toxic and harmful smokes during surgery. Furthermore, the advancement in various surgical procedures contributes to the growth of the smoke evacuation system market. The advancement in laparoscopic surgery is successfully replacing the conventional open surgical procedures, primarily in gallbladder removal, bariatric surgery, and colorectal cancer.

The treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease can be treated using a laparoscopic procedure. Laparoscopic fundoplication is a minimally invasive procedure that offers an advantage of faster recovery and speedy return to the oral ingestion of food. Moreover, the approval of laparoscopic instruments coupled with smoke actuators in bariatric surgery has projected to mark a major footprint in the near future the advantages and risk-free assistance of laparoscopic procedure is further boosting the growth of the market.

Growing Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases

The global rise in the incidence of lifestyle-oriented diseases such as CVD, CHD, orthopedic diseases and other diseases is driving the smoke evacuation system industry across the globe. Change in the lifestyle and excessive consumption of alcohol, tobacco, smoking, drugs, and infected food directly or indirectly affects the health of an individual. An unhealthy lifestyle and the rising prevalence of fatal diseases are responsible for health hazards. The smoke evacuation system plays an important role in the treatment surgeries of these lifestyle-oriented diseases as used during surgeries. The smoke evacuation system includes various products that are used in the surgeries such as filters, pencil and wands, smoke evac fusion, tubing and accessories

Substantial Growth in Emerging Market

The global smoke evacuation system market is projected to exhibit ample opportunities in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific. This is mainly due to rising medical tourism, low cost of laparoscopy surgery, and rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies of the region, especially in India and China. The factors such as government initiatives to reduce the price of medical devices and the increasing prevalence of chronic disease are projected to contribute to the market growth in India. The government of India is increasing the cancer centers as ICMR has estimated that India will have more than 17.3 lakh new cancer incidences and more than 8.8 lakh deaths will occur due to cancer by 2019 and breast, lung and cervix cancer topping the list. This government initiative is expected to support the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the country as they are focusing on providing effective treatment to the patients.

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market Segmentation

By Product

Smoke Evacuating Systems

Filters

Pencil and Wands

Smoke Evac Fusion

Others

By Application

Laparoscopic Surgery

Open General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Medical Aesthetic Surgery

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Acuderm Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

CONMED Corp.

Coopersurgical, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Ecolab Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

C. Medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KLS Martin Group

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corp.

Pall Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

UTAH Medical Products, Inc.

