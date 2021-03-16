Optical Ceramics Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global optical ceramics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period attributed to the growing demand for polycrystalline transparent materials in the aerospace and defense industry. The defense and security forces use transparent armor extensively for ground vehicle protection. For Instance, the ground vehicles equipped with transparent armor include high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (Humvees) and mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP and M-ATV) vehicles and trucks.

For military aircraft applications weight, mechanical integrity, and transparency are essential properties that are fulfilled by the optical ceramic materials. Aerospace structures have to encounter diverse environments that include extreme temperature and moisture. The structures are also subjected to have a connection with deicing fluid, jet fuel, and hydraulic fluid. Moreover, the optical ceramic material is made to withstand ultraviolet exposure, lightning strikes, and erosion from dust. The typical aviation applications optical ceramics include windshields, blast shields, windows for sensor protection, and armored “lookdown” windows for helicopters, combat aircraft, and other airborne systems.

Furthermore, growing defense expenditure across the globe contributes to the optical ceramics market. The countries are supporting the defense expenditure with huge budget sanctions which as a result is propelling the purchasing and acquisition power of military organizations under the defense protocols. The major factor attributing to the high expenditure on defense is an important concern of the governments to take lead as the world leader in the military and defense industry.

Some of the developed economies across the globe such as the US, China, and Japan are the huge investors in the military and defense sector of their respective countries. According to the SIPRI, the total expenditure of the US was around $649 billion, China was $250 billion, Saudi Arabia was $67.5 billion, Russia was $61.3 billion, India was $66.5 billion, and France was $63.8 billion in 2018. Therefore, the high expenditure in defense indirectly propels the growth of the market.

Substantial Growth in Emerging Market

The global optical ceramics market is projected to exhibit ample opportunities in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing manufacturing and aerospace industry in the region, which is primarily involved in the development of advanced transparent ceramic materials for various aerospace and defense applications. Furthermore, the increasing spending on the defense sector propels the market growth in the region.

Globally, China holds the second position in military spending with $250 billion in 2018. Moreover, India held the fourth position and invested $66.5 billion in 2018, as per SIPRI. This rise in military spending results due to encouragement in the modernization of military power and rising demand for advanced military equipment. A significant rise of 15.7% in military spending of China was reported during 2016-2018 that further provide ample opportunity for the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Global Optical Ceramics Market Segmentation

By Material

Sapphire

Spinel

Aluminum Oxynitride

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG)

Others

By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Optics and optoelectronics

Healthcare

Others (Energy and Security)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing, LLC

AGC Inc.

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.

3M Co.

CeramTec GmbH

CeraNova Corp.

CoorsTek Inc.

II-VI Inc.

IRD GLASS

Kyocera Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Rauschert GmbH

Rayotek Scientific Inc.

Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics, Inc.

SCHOTT Corp.

Surmet Corp.

Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd.

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, LLC

Superior Technical Ceramics Corp.

