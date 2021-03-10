Barcelona vs PSG stay move

FC Barcelona have a gargantuan challenge previously of them on Wednesday night time time (9.00pm CET, Parc des Princes, Paris). After shedding 4-1 withinside the home leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie with Paris Saint Germain, they now consult with the French capital working out that they wish to reach at least 4 goals to have any danger of going into the draw for the realm finals.

Now not even a three-zero win could be enough, as PSG would possibly however win on the away goals rule. Will have to PSG score a aim, then Barça would possibly need 5. PSG get then Barça need six … and so forth.

In fact, if a miracle does happen, then it will now not be for the principle time. Recent in everybody’s memory is the night time time whilst Barça put in one of the most most first-rate comebacks in Ecu football data, and in opposition to this very equivalent facet. The Catalans needed to score at least 4 that night time time too, and PSG made the method much more tough through manner of way of scoring a aim in their very own – then again however Barça went without delay to win 6-1.

To emulate what took place that night time time, Barça would possibly desire a general efficiency on a par with the game in recent years voted through manner of way of lovers as their perfect game ever. It’s an just about now not conceivable challenge, then again while there may be however a danger there may be moreover however need.

And if there may be any crew that does comebacks, then that crew is FC Barcelona. Let’s believe it is in a position to be completed!

How to have a look at

We’ve got a complete handbook to kick-off circumstances and broadcasters right here. You can also conform to our in-studio insurance coverage in our Fit Middle, which contains minute-via manner of way of-minute text updates and keep commentary on Radio Barça. And that you must moreover keep up to date with the entire knowledge from Paris on all our social networks.

The venue

The return leg can also be carried out at the 47,929 talent Parc des Princes. PSG have carried out there on account that 1974, in the beginning sharing it with the French countrywide rugby and football groups, until the Stade de France became built for the 1998 Global Cup. That is the 1/3 stadium on the equivalent web site. The only which hosted the principle ever Ecu Championship Ultimate in 1960 became modified through manner of way of the fashionable fashion in 1972 and there are plans for a in a similar fashion growth to 60,000.

Earlier visits

1994-ninety 5 Champions League Quarter Ultimate 2nd Leg

PSG 2-1 Barça

(PSG awesome three-2 on mixture)

2012-thirteen Champions League Quarter Ultimate First Leg

PSG 2-2 Barça

(2nd leg ended 1-1 and Barça awesome on away goals)

2014-15 Champions League Workforce F

PSG three-2 Barça

(Barça and PSG each and every awesome from the gang)

2014-15 Champions League Quarter Ultimate First Leg

PSG 1-three Barça

(Barça received the second too and awesome five-1 on mixture)

2016-17 Champions League Spherical of 16 First Leg

PSG 4-zero Barça

(Barça received the second leg 6-1 and awesome 6-five on mixture)

PSG form handbook

PSG have received seven of the rest 8 permutations of Ligue 1, then again they however have artwork to do to win it this time round. They’re elements adrift of leaders Lille, and 1/3-positioned Lyon are merely one issue in the back of. Monaco, who surprised Les Parisiens with a 2-zero victory at the Parc des Princes are also however withinside the quest.

PSG and Lille may additionally go head-to-head in what promises to be a cracking round of 16 tie withinside the French Cup.

The head scorers this season (all competitions) are: Kylian Mbappé (25), Moise Kean (15), Neymar (13), Pablo Sarabia (6) and Mauro Icardi (6).

Staff knowledge

With Gerard Piqué and Ronald Araujo each and every out, it’s withinside the centre of defence wherein Barça are most troubled with accidents. Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati are also unavailable.

A thigh harm meant Brazilian celebrity Neymar not noted the danger to play in opposition to his former club withinside the primary leg. And despite the fact that he on the verge of returning to motion, he has in the future been ruled out of Wednesday’s conflict. Juan Bernat moreover misses out with a knee trouble and Moise Kean, who scored withinside the primary leg, is in quarantine after trying out very good for Covid-19.

The First Leg

16 February 2021

Barça 1 (Messi 27, pen) PSG 4 (Mbappé 32, Mbappé 65, Kean 79, Mbappé 85)

Do you know?

In the entire data of this opposition, no crew has ever out of place at home through manner of way of three goals or further withinside the primary leg and lengthy long past without delay to qualify.

It’s vital that PSG don’t score on Wednesday, then again on account {that a} zero-zero draw with Actual Madrid in 2015, they are on a run of 22 consecutive video video games with at least one aim in Champions League furniture at the Parc des Princes. House and away, within the tournament that they score in this game, they are going to set a opposition report of scoring in 25 video video games in a row. Alternatively, Barça have now not begun to concede an away aim in this 12 months’s version.

The remainder time PSG received farfar from home withinside the primary leg of a Champions League, 2-zero at Manchester United in 2018, they ended up going out of the opposition after shedding three-1 in Paris.

Barça have not at all out of place 3 consecutive video video games in this opposition earlier than. After shedding to Juventus and PSG, let’s need it’s now not going to happen this 12 months both.

Barça have now not did not reach the Champions League space finals on account that 2006/07, a event report run of 13 permutations.

Barça have only received indubitably thought to be one in all their ultimate 9 away legs withinside the UCL knockout phases (1-zero at Manchester United in 2019).

Lionel Messi became the youngest player to score 25 circumstances withinside the Champions League. However Kylian Mbappé is 206 days younger than the Argentinian became whilst he set the report and needs merely one further to score 25 goals.

5 of the fashionable Barça squad have carried out football in France: Clément Lenglet (Nancy), Samuel Umtiti (Lyon), Miralem Pjanić (Metz & Lyon), Ousmane Dembélé (Rennes) and Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse & Bordeaux).

Paris Saint-Germain (4) @ (1) FC Barcelona

Pageant/Spherical: 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, Spherical of 16, Leg 2

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho (out)

PSG Outs & Doubts: Neymar, Moise Kean, Juan Bernat (out)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

How to have a look at on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Recreation 3 (UK), SONY TEN 1 (India), Canal+ Recreation 3 (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

move: FuboTV (USA), BT Recreation Are living (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), DAZN (Canada), others

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (three-five-2): Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Umtiti; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Dembélé

PSG (4-2-three-1): Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Paredes, Gueye; Di María, Verratti, Mbappé; Icardi

PREDICTION

I’m now not getting my hopes up at all the way through this one. I merely want Barça to now not be humiliated in Europe all over again so the Joan Laporta Generation doesn’t ought to start out on a sour word: 1-1 draw, and a completely competitive general efficiency from Barça is true enough for me.