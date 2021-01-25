Lactose-Free Products – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Lactose-Free Products Market is expected to reach $25.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Lactose-Free Products Market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Danone Company SA, General Mills Inc, Nestle, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), Organic Valley, Drums Food International Pvt Ltd, Smithfoods Inc, Granlatta Societa Cooperative Agricola Arl, The Coca-Cola Company, Prairie Farms Dairy, Agri-Mark Inc, Lifeway Foods Inc, Shamrock Foods, Meggle Group GmbH, Dean Foods, Valio Ltd, Dairy Farmers of America Inc, Saputo Inc, and Lala U.S. Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among consumers and rise in demand for reduced added sugar products. However, stiff competition from plant-based alternatives is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Lactose-free products are those in which the content of lactose is reduced or removed. This is achieved by breaking the lactose molecule present in the food into glucose and galactose. Such products are specially prepared for those individuals who are intolerant towards lactose.

By form, the no added sugar/ reduced sugar claims segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity as well as diabetes among consumers.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increase in the westernization of consumer diets coupled with rapid urbanization taking place in the region.

Categories Covered:

• Inorganic

• Organic

Forms Covered:

• No Added Sugar/ Reduced Sugar Claims

• Reduced Lactose

• Lactose-Free

Types Covered:

• Cheese

• Milk

• Yoghurt

• Confectionery Products

• Ice-Cream

• Other Types

Packaging Types Covered:

• Cartons

• Tubs

• Bottles

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Specialty Store

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• E-Retailers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

