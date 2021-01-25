World Agricultural Disinfectants Marketplace Enlargement, Measurement, Proportion, Trade Record and Forecast 2020-2026

The global agricultural disinfectants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.0% during the forecast period. The rising incidences of livestock diseases have been positively affecting the demand for agricultural disinfectants in livestock farms. Currently, there is an increasing prevalence of African Swine Fever (ASF) among livestock population. As per the World Organisation for Animal Health, during 2016-2019, the total outbreaks reported for ASF were 10,211. ASF incidences have been reported in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Europe has the largest total outbreaks with 9,756 during the period, 2016-2019. There is no treatment available for ASF and the countries focusing on cleaning and disinfectants solutions to protect their livestock animals against ASF viruses. This contributes to the emerging demand for biosecurity and hygiene solutions to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/agricultural-disinfectants-market

Some US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered disinfectants that may be used against ASF in farm premises, and its related structures and equipment. Virkon S (Lanxess AG), Clearon Bleach Tablets (Clearon Corp.), KlorKleen (Medentech Ltd.) are some disinfectants that are approved for use against ASF. To prevent ASF, the livestock farmers need to use disinfectants to control the spread of the condition on animals, which in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Further, in India, As per the National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), during 2016-2017, among screened livestock species in India, high prevalence of diseases in livestock animals was reported in pig (40.19%), followed by sheep (20.82%), cattle (2.73%) goat (2.18%) and buffalo (1.11%).

Foot rot, Anthrax, Black Quarter (BQ), and Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS) were reported as the main bacterial diseases in livestock animals in the country. Rising herds and flocks sizes, rising protein production, more stringent regulations, and reduced use of antibiotics is leading to the considerable demand for biosecurity and hygiene solutions for poultry and livestock farming that supports to prevent the outbreak of diseases and ensure animal health, which can negatively affect the production and profitability of farms. Disinfectants including potassium peroxymonosulfate, betadine, and povidone iodine are potential in destroying a broad range of pathogens that are harmful to cattle population including viruses, bacteria and fungi. As a result, the farmers are moving towards disinfectants to prevent animals against harmful pathogens, which, in turn, is supporting to drive the global agricultural disinfectants market.

A full Report of Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/agricultural-disinfectants-market

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market- Segmentation

By Application

Surface

Water Sanitizing

Aerial

By Type

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds & Phenols

Hypochlorites & Halogens

Oxidizing Agents & Aldehydes

Others

By End-User

Livestock Farms

Agricultural Farms

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Others

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Ceva Santé Animale

Corteva Agriscience

Ecolab Inc.

Entaco NV

Fink Tec GmbH

Guybro Animal Health Pvt Ltd.

Kersia Group

Laboratoire M2

Laboratoires CEETAL

LANXESS AG

Medentech Ltd.

Neogen Corp.

Nufarm Ltd.

Sanosil AG

Shandong Daming Disinfection Technology Co., Ltd

Stepan Co.

Virox Technologies Inc.

Wynnstay Group plc

Zoetis Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/agricultural-disinfectants-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404