Metal Print Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Metal Print Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Print Packaging Market include Ball Corporation, HuberGroup, Envases Group, CCL Container, Koenig & Bauer AG, Tonejet Limited, Crown Holdings Inc, and Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Some of the factors such as increasing demand for aesthetic appeal and personalized canned food and beverages are driving the growth of the market. However, manufacturers and suppliers are struggling to meet the increasing demand owing to labor and logistics capacity issues in the Covid-19 crisis which is acting as a restraint for the market.

The metal printed packaging allows the manufacturers to improve the brand visibility of the products, thus, attracting the user’s attention and propelling them to buy the product. These offer an extensive range of printing and embossing procedures for packaging and display solutions.

Based on the printing process, the digital segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors like printing without printing plates, shortest runs, personalization, etc.

By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high consumption of packaged beverages in numerous sports tournaments, including Barclays Premier League, and La Liga, owing to the growing convenience in handling the food items.

Printing Processes Covered:

• Gravure

• Flexography

• Digital

• Offset Lithography

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

