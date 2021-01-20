Stone Plastic Composite Flooring – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market is expected to reach $66,673.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market include Armstrong, Chengdu Luke, Chenxing, Dajulong Kaman, Decno Group, Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, NewBetter Building Materials, Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring, Zhejiang GIMIG Technology, Zhejiang Kingdom, Zhejiang Oufei New Material , Zhejiang Qide New Materials , Zhejiang Walrus New Material and Zhengfu Plastic.

Flourishing building & construction sector and high disposable incomes are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness of stone plastic composite flooring among individuals is restraining the market growth.

Stone Plastic Composite Flooring ordinarily comprises of around 60% calcium carbonate (limestone), polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. They are otherwise called as Rigid Core Vinyl flooring, is the newest generation of vinyl floors. Built with a stone plastic composite core, it is virtually indestructible and has a unique resilience that allows for a tremendous amount of versatility that no other category possesses. It is 100% waterproof, fire-resistant, radiant heat compatible, and scratch resistant, thus it can be installed in any room that is susceptible to moisture and temperature fluctuations.

Based on application, the commercial segment is likely to have a huge demand as stone plastic composite flooring is widely used for commercial uses such as in-office spaces and restaurants rather for usage in residences. In commercial use it has a lifespan of around 15 years. This makes them preferable over traditional flooring materials such as hardwood.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing building & construction sectors in emerging economies, such as China and India and the growing inclination of consumers to spend on luxury products, are likely to drive market growth across the region.

Types Covered:

• Professional Installation

• DIY Installation

Marketing Channels Covered:

• Online Channel

• Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

Products Covered:

• Non-Recycled PVC Type

• Recycled PVC Type

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential Use

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

