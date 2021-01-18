Dry Eye Illness Marketplace 2019 Enlargement, COVID Affect, Tendencies Research File 2025

The global dry eye disease market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of diabetes associated ocular problems, emerging demand for contact lenses and awareness programs for dry eye disease. People suffering from diabetes are prone to diabetic eye conditions including diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema (DME), cataract, glaucoma and other diseases. One of the major causes of these diseases is the change in retinal blood vessels that causes leakage of fluid resulting in vision loss which as a result affect tear film of the eyes to some extent.

Request a Free Sample of our Dry Eye Disease Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/dry-eye-disease-market

According to the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA), about 25% of diabetic patients are suffering from Diabetic Eye Disease (DED) in European countries. Italy is the highest affected country with 34% followed by the UK (29%). EURETINA has also estimated that in the EU region, there are about 4 million individuals over the age of 40 years suffering from any kind of dry eye disease. Each year, 4.6% of Europeans with diabetes are newly affected by any DED, corresponding to more 770,000 individuals in the EU per year. Hence, a significant prevalence of diabetic eye conditions is one of the major factors for the growing incidences of dry eye disease.

A full Report of Dry Eye Disease Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/dry-eye-disease-market

Global Dry Eye Disease Market Segmentation

By Type

Aqueous

Evaporative

Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Treatment

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Lifitegrast

Corticosteroid

Cyclosporine

Artificial Tears

Punctal Plug

Secretagogue

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Akorn, Inc. (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA)

Allergan PLC

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Beaver-Visitec International Holdings, Inc.

FCI Ophthalmics

I-MED Pharma, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Medennium, Inc.

Novaliq GmbH

Novartis AG

OASIS Medical, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Scope Ophthalmics, Ltd.

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

VISUfarma

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/dry-eye-disease-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404