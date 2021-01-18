Light-weight Fabrics Marketplace Measurement & Enlargement Research Document, 2019-2025

The global automotive lightweight materials market is expected to grow from $69.7 billion in 2020 to $993 billion in 2025, with an annual average growth of 7% over the forecast period.

The main factors driving the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market are strict rules and regulations regarding emissions and fuel economy, as well as an increase in government initiatives to reduce vehicle weight. It is also expected that the increasing demand for these materials in developing countries and the trend of vehicle electrification will provide significant growth opportunities for the automotive lightweight materials market in the near future.

A full report of Automotive Lightweight Materials Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market/24475/

Leading Players in Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

The global automotive lightweight materials market is highly fragmented. Major players operating in the automotive lightweight materials market are

DuPont

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA

NovaCentrix

Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc

Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson Matthey PLC,

Creative Materials Inc.

Applied Ink Solutions.

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Key Segments:

By Material Type

METALS

COMPOSITES

PLASTICS

ELASTOMER

By Application

Body in white

Chassis and suspension

Powertrain s

Closures

Interiors

Others

By Component

Frames

Wheels

Bumpers & fenders

Engines & exhausts

Fuel tanks

Transmissions

Doors

Hood & trunk lid

Seats

Instrument panels

By Vehicle Type

PC

LCV

HCV

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Report

What was the Automotive Lightweight Materials Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Lightweight Materials Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Lightweight Materials Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404