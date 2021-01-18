Light-weight Fabrics Marketplace Measurement & Enlargement Research Document, 2019-2025

The global automotive lightweight materials market is expected to grow from $69.7 billion in 2020 to $993 billion in 2025, with an annual average growth of 7% over the forecast period.
The main factors driving the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market are strict rules and regulations regarding emissions and fuel economy, as well as an increase in government initiatives to reduce vehicle weight. It is also expected that the increasing demand for these materials in developing countries and the trend of vehicle electrification will provide significant growth opportunities for the automotive lightweight materials market in the near future.
Leading Players in Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
The global automotive lightweight materials market is highly fragmented. Major players operating in the automotive lightweight materials market are
- DuPont
- Henkel AG & Co.
- KGaA
- NovaCentrix
- Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc
- Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Johnson Matthey PLC,
- Creative Materials Inc.
- Applied Ink Solutions.
Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Key Segments:
By Material Type
- METALS
- COMPOSITES
- PLASTICS
- ELASTOMER
By Application
- Body in white
- Chassis and suspension
- Powertrain s
- Closures
- Interiors
- Others
By Component
- Frames
- Wheels
- Bumpers & fenders
- Engines & exhausts
- Fuel tanks
- Transmissions
- Doors
- Hood & trunk lid
- Seats
- Instrument panels
By Vehicle Type
- PC
- LCV
- HCV
