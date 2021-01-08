Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) is a solution which is designed to view, assess and manage the air traffic. The system helps in preventing possible crashes and other hazards which occur due to the moving drones and other aerial vehicles. It is currently being used for application such as communication, navigation, and surveillance among others. Moreover, it is also used to increase the visual line of sight (VLOS) & beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication between operator and UTM. Further, UTM also supports various private sector operators, regional aviation authorities and government agencies to handle and fulfill the rising demand for complicated and safe operations of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Additionally, the growing need for drones in logistics & transportation and the growing need for UTM solutions to integrate autonomous aerial vehicles into commercial airspace are some of the factors driving the global unmanned traffic management (UTM) market.
Request a Free Sample of our Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/unmanned-traffic-management-market
Furthermore, the UTM market is segmented on the basis of solution and end-user. On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented into surveillance infrastructure, navigation infrastructure, and communication infrastructure. Additionally, on the basis of end-user, the market is further segmented into logistic & transportation, agriculture & forestry, and surveillance & monitoring. The usage of drones in various tasks such as packaged delivery services, searching & rescuing operation and infrastructure monitoring among others are expected to contribute to the growth of the surveillance infrastructure segment. Geographically, the global UTM market is segmented based on different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America region is expected to have a significant share in the global unmanned traffic management market attributed to the presence of the major market players in the region. Additionally, rising demand for drone activities and increasing investment by government agencies on drones are also driving the growth of UTM in the North American region.
A full Report of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/unmanned-traffic-management-market
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Segmentation
By Solution
Communication Infrastructure
Navigation Infrastructure
Surveillance Infrastructure
By End-User
-
Agriculture & Forestry
Logistic & Transportation
Surveillance & Monitoring
Regional Analysis
-
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Italy
Spain
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Company Profiles
-
3D Robotics, Inc.
AirMap, Inc.
Altitude Angel, Ltd.
ANRA Technologies
Analytical Graphics, Inc.
Collins Aerospace
Frequentis AG
Harris Corp.
Leonardo S.p.A.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Microdrones GmbH
Nokia Corp.
Nova Systems
Precisionhawk, Inc.
SenseFly
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
Thales Group
Unifly NV
Viasat, Inc.
Verizon Connect
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/unmanned-traffic-management-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404