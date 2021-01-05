ICT Industry India Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Technological up-gradation and innovation in ICT Industry has increased dramatically. ICT industry can be broadly viewed under two sectors, Information Technology and Communication. In India, the growth of both these sectors is very significant in the past two decades. Indian IT industry has built up an enormous confidence for itself in the global markets. IT industry in India comprises of Software Industry and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), which also includes Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry.

The ICT industry in India has played a vital role in the economic growth of India. The government of India has placed technology at the heart of India’s growth story, with increasing focus on policies such as Make in India, Digital India, and Startup India.

The IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES) industries are one of the key factors driving the economic growth of India, contributing about 8% to India’s GDP in 2018 and employs around 4 million people in India. India is the leading sourcing destination across the globe, accounting for around 55% market share of the $185-190 billion global services sourcing business in 2017-18. India acquired a share of around 38% in the overall Business Process Management (BPM) sourcing industry. Indian IT & ITeS companies have set up more than 1,000 global delivery centres in around 80 countries globally. IT export revenue in 2018 reached $126 billion while domestic revenue was $41 billion.

Over the last few decades, top Indian IT companies have become the global leaders in and contributing significantly to the growth of ICT industry in India as well as globally. Top 5 ICT companies in India include TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HCL Technologies. These players contribute a significant share in the overall ICT industry of India. These players are also betting on Cloud Services as they see it as the next enabler of growth.

Further, disruptive technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), Social Media, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC), and Embedded Systems are the emerging trends of the industry, creating new paradigms. India has been creating a future-ready digital workforce, with more than 0.15 million employees SMAC skills. The SMAC market is expected to grow to $225 billion by 2020.

With the growing enterprises across industries, a paradigm shift has been witnessed in terms of technology used by them. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such technology and is revolutionizing various industrial sectors. The increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driven by cognitive computing, facial recognition, emotion detection and recognition, virtual reality, and chat bot services. The major challenge for any business is the gap between data collection, insights, and action; and with the help of AI technology, this gap is bridged in real-time.

