Indian Smart Meters Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Indian smart meters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). India presents a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the smart meters industry. Increasing investment in India coupled with the increasing installation of smart meters by the government in the country tends to drive the growth of the market in the country.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/india-smart-meters-market
For instance, in February 2020, India’s state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) announced to install 10 lakh smart meters across India under the Government of India’s Smart Meter National Programme. EESL has set the target to install 25 crore smart meters over the next few years. Such efforts by the government will significantly drive the growth of the Indian smart meters industry.
A Full Report of Indian Smart Meters Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/india-smart-meters-market
This investment has attracted many global players in the Indian market. Schneider Electric, Genus Power Infrastructures, and HPL Electric and Power are among the nine firms in the fray for a 2.35 million smart electricity meter order floated by EESL.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?
o Recovery Timeline
o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
o Most affected segment
o Recommendations
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Indian Smart Meters Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Smart Gas Meters
- Smart Electric Meters
- Smart Water Maters
By Technology
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
- Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/india-smart-meters-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404