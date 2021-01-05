Indian Smart Meters Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Indian smart meters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). India presents a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the smart meters industry. Increasing investment in India coupled with the increasing installation of smart meters by the government in the country tends to drive the growth of the market in the country.

For instance, in February 2020, India’s state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) announced to install 10 lakh smart meters across India under the Government of India’s Smart Meter National Programme. EESL has set the target to install 25 crore smart meters over the next few years. Such efforts by the government will significantly drive the growth of the Indian smart meters industry.

This investment has attracted many global players in the Indian market. Schneider Electric, Genus Power Infrastructures, and HPL Electric and Power are among the nine firms in the fray for a 2.35 million smart electricity meter order floated by EESL.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

o Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Indian Smart Meters Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Smart Gas Meters

Smart Electric Meters

Smart Water Maters

By Technology

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

