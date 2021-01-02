Phosphine Fumigation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Phosphine Fumigation Market is expected to reach $1,054.03 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Phosphine Fumigation Market include ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Agrosynth Chemical Limited, BASF, Cytec Solvay Group, Degesch America Inc, Excel Crop Care Limited, Ikeda Kogyo , Industrial Fumigant Company, Kenvos Biotech, National Fumigants (Pty) Ltd, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Nufarm Limited, Rentokil Initial, Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd and United Phosphorus Ltd.

Growing insect population owing to climatic changes and rise in awareness about superior modes of application of fumigation technology is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, strict regulatory requirements across regions are hampering the market growth.

Phosphine fumigation is a kind of easy and cost-effective technique to treat and reduce the insects and pests in bulk commodities. It is measured as a curative pest control solution which proficiently targets stored product insects (SPIs) including weevils, mites, beetles, and moths. Phosphine is suitable for such treatments to boost the productivity of cereal, grains, dried fruit, nut, rice, cocoa, and coffee beans. It helps to remove all life cycle stages of insects and does not leave pesticide residues.

Based on the application, the warehouse segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is used to store food grains or processed food which is extremely susceptible to insect infestations and this is one of the key reasons for the usage of warehouse in phosphine fumigants.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to technological developments in storage and farming, as well as amplify in the production of cereals and grains drives the growth in phosphine fumigation market. Countries in this region are focusing on sustainable agriculture to meet the demand for high-quality crops.

Types Covered:

• Aluminum phosphide

• Magnesium phosphide

• Calcium phosphide

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Solid

Applications Covered:

• Soil

• Stored processed food

• Raw agricultural commodities

• Warehouses

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

