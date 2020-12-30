Next Generation Data Storage Market Trends 2019| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The global next-generation data storage market size was valued at USD 53.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2025. Next-generation data storage has led to a significant increase in the global penetration of IoT in industries such as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, resulting in increased adoption of cloud computing. The digitalization of information in residential and commercial places, supported by the increased use of mobile computing devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, is contributing significantly to the market growth. In addition, industries such as healthcare, retail and BFSI have seen a significant increase in the volume of digital information, requiring effective next-generation data storage devices.

A full report of Next Generation Data Storage Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/next-generation-data-storage-market/25195/

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable forecasts of market size. The predictions included in the report were derived using proven research methodology and assumptions. With it, the research report serves as an analysis and information repository for all aspects of the market including, but not limited to, regional markets, technologies, types, and applications.

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Segmentation

By Storage Architecture

File and Object-based Storage (FOBS)

Block Storage

By Storage Medium

SSD

HDD

Tape

By Storage System

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Storage Area Network (SAN)

By End-User

Enterprise

Government

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom

Key Market Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Inspur

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Next-Generation Data Storage Market Report

What was the Next-Generation Data Storage Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Next-Generation Data Storage Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Next Generation Data Storage Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404