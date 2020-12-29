Beta-Glucan – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Beta-Glucan Market is expected to reach $757.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Beta-Glucan Market include Givaudan SA, Angel Yeast Company Ltd., Biothera Pharmaceticals, AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group), Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Bio Origin, Cargill, Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group PLC , Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods Plc, Lesaffre Human Care, Euglena Co. Ltd , Ohly, Immunomedic AS, Ceapro Inc., Merck KGaA, Garuda International, Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc. , and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, increasing consciousness and concern about health & wellness, the demand for multifunctional beta-glucan, and increasing number of groceries, supermarkets, and retail stores offering the products. However, inconsistency in regulatory norms governing beta-glucan is likely to restraint the market.

Beta-glucan is sugar that is found in cell walls of fungi, bacteria, algae, yeasts, lichens, and plants such as barley and oats. It is used to boost the immune system of the people whose defensive cells have weakened because of various medical treatments or by physical or mental stress. Beta-glucans is used to treat cancer and they help to boost the immune system of the people with HIV/AIDs.

By category, the soluble beta-glucan segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growing consumption of naturally fortified beverages. Also, increasing competition in market is making manufacturers to opt for high quality, easily soluble, and nutritious ingredients to gain competitive edge in market. Soluble fibers easily dissolve in water and are transported through the digestive tract becoming gelatinous in nature and removing cholesterol from the body by balancing the blood glucose in the process. The rising demand of the product in pharmaceutical formulations is presumed to be a factor in increasing the market for soluble product over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the European region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the increase in the demand for beta-glucan in countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France. The presence of a number of major players in Europe coupled with high disposable income and changing consumer preferences towards the consumption of nutraceutical supplements is likely to drive the product growth over the next eight years. A large number of companies in this region are focusing on using innovative techniques for the manufacture of products customized exclusively for the end-use industries, which is likely to drive the growth.

Categories Covered:

• Soluble Beta-Glucan

• Insoluble Beta-Glucan

Sources Covered:

• Yeasts

• Seaweed

• Cereal

• Microalgae

• Bacteria

• Mushroom

• Fungus

Types Covered:

• (1,6) Beta Glucan

• (1,3) Beta Glucan

• (1,4) Beta Glucan

Purities Covered:

• 10%-20%

• 20%-30%

• 30%-50%

• 50%-70%

• 70%-90%

• Above 90%

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Food & Beverages

• Health and Dietary Supplements

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

