Sunflower Oil – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sunflower Oil Market is expected to reach $25,821.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Sunflower Oil Market include Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Delizio, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PPB Group Berhad, Bunge Limited, MHP SE, Kernel Holding S.A., Mcjerry sunfloweroil, Cargill Incorporated, Oliyar Production Company, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Adani Wilmar Limited, OptimusAgro Corporate Group, Shandong Luhua Group Co., Ltd, Risoil S.A., Adams Group, Marico Limited, Tanoni SA, and Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for sunflower oil in the healthcare industry globally, extensive use of sunflower oil in the food processing industry, expansion of e-commerce, and rising use of sunflower oil in anti-aging creams. However, availability of substitute oil product is likely to hinder growth of the market.

Sunflower is native to North America and belongs to family Asteraceae. The oil derived from sunflower is used for cooking and frying purpose globally. Sunflower oil is rich in oleic acid, linoleic acid and other nutrients which helps in lowering bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol in blood. The seed contains 40-45% oil, two other types of sunflower oil are also available high oleic and mid oleic based on the oleic content present in oil after extraction. Sunflower oil contains high content of vitamin E and is low in saturated fats along with these properties it also contains tocopherols, carotenoids and waxes. Sunflower is good for health and it is being used for cooking and frying in industries and food manufacturing services.

By type, the linoleic oil segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Linoleic oil is an essential fatty acid for the human diet and linoleic sunflower oil contains approximately 70% of polyunsaturated fat. The remainder consists of 20% monounsaturated fat and 10% saturated fat. Linoleic sunflower oil is used widely for frying. Moreover, it is used in the production of margarine and shortening.

On the basis of geography, Europe region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of sunflower oil and the growing popularity of high oleic sunflower oil in Europe are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region. Germany, France, and Italy are among the major contributors to the growth of the European market. Moreover, increasing use of sunflower oil as biofuel as well as its application in personal care products is fueling the market in Europe.

Products Covered:

• Virgin

• Processed

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Departmental Stores

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Online Stores

• Modern Trade

• Franchise Outlets

• Specialty Stores

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Biofuel

• Personal Care

Types Covered:

• Linoleic Oil

• Mid-Oleic Oil

• High-Oleic Oil

End Users Covered:

• Food Services

• Industrial

• Household

• Food Processor

Packages Covered:

• Bulk

• Retail

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

