Metal Finishing Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

Metal finishing is widely adopted in the automotive industry that contributes to the growth of the global metal finishing market. Metal finishing modifies the surface or layer of a workpiece to attain specific characteristics. It includes several operations such as surface pretreatment, preparation, and actual coating methods. In the automotive industry, metal finishing has a significant role in the production of automotive equipment. Automotive manufacturers are adopting metal finishing methods to protect their products from the relentless forces of corrosion. This led to the growing application of an automotive metal finishing technology called electroplating in the industry that propels the market growth.

Growing market opportunities in emerging economies

Emerging economies such as India and China are contributing significantly to the growth of the metal finishing market. Increasing industrialization, rising electronics, and automotive manufacturing industries in these economies are the prime factors that propel the growth of the market. China contributes significantly to the growth of the market. The government is also focusing on the growth of the automotive industry in the country and thus, introduced an initiative called Made in China (MIC) 2025. This initiative is meant to upgrade the China automotive industry from cost-effective mass production to value-added manufacturing. It has given priority to ten sectors, including auto sector and new energy vehicles (NEVs). The aim of this initiative is to sell one million units of nationally produced plug-in hybrid and pure electric cars in China by 2020. These initiatives by the government increase the automotive manufacturing that further increases the demand for metal finishing in the country.

Request a Free Sample of our Metal Finishing Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/metal-finishing-market

A significant rise in the industrialization has been witnessed in these emerging countries coupled with the increasing government initiatives to promote industrialization and the growing presence of multinationals in the country. For instance, MIC 2025 is a Chinese government initiative which was introduced in May 2015. The initiative includes a series of state-backed programs launched by the Government of China. This is intended to modernize the Chinese economy, leverage productivity and innovations that are a major driver for the country’s economic growth. MIC 2025 is the first stage of a three-step strategy for transforming China into a major manufacturing power. The first step is for China to improve the overall quality of manufacturing, boost innovation and labor productivity, and obtain an advanced level of IT integration, reduce energy and material consumption, and develop multinational enterprises and industrial clusters. This shows government support for the expansion of industrial facilities in the country and thereby, is boosting the global metal finishing market.

A full Report of Metal Finishing Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/metal-finishing-market

Global Metal Finishing Market- Segmentation

By Type

Inorganic Metal Finishing

Organic Metal Finishing

Hybrid Metal Finishing

By Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace

Industrial

Others (hardware)

Global Metal Finishing Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

A Brite Co.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Birchwood Laboratories LLC

BroCo Products, Inc.

Chemtool Inc.

Columbia Chemical Corp.

Delstar Metal Finishing, Inc.

Dubois Equipment Co., LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

ElementisPLC

Haviland Enterprises, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial Metal Finishing Co.

MacDermid, Inc.

Mass Finishing Inc.

Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC

MetFab, Inc.

Technic Inc.

TIB Chemicals AG

TIODIZE Co., Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/metal-finishing-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404