Urban Air Mobility (UAM) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market is expected to reach $15.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market include AMSL Aero Pty Ltd., Airbus S.A.S, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter, DeLorean Aerospace LLC, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Kitty Hawk, Lilium GmbH, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel Group, Safran, Terrafugia, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, Volta Volare, Workhorse Group, Inc., Siemens, Ehang, DigiSky, Northrop Grumman Corp., BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Electravia – Helices E Props.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing road traffic in major cities, demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation and surging number of product launches. However, limited adoption of urban air mobility due to pestle factors is hampering the growth of the market.

Urban air mobility is an urban transportation system that moves people by air. These transportation systems developed in response to traffic congestion. UAM consists of automated air transportation services used for carrying cargos and passengers reach the destination in the shortest period.

Based on the component, the platform segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising investments from different electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft manufacturers for commercial applications, such as air taxi, personal air vehicle, cargo transportation, and air ambulance.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the major cities in the U.S. are witnessing high traffic congestion, due to which people here would rapidly opt for airport shuttle and air taxi services.

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Cargo/Freighter

• Passenger Transport

Products Covered:

• Hybrid

• Electric

Operations Covered:

• Autonomous

• Piloted

Parts Covered:

• Motors

• Wings

• Landing Gear

• Fans

• Winglets

Architectures Covered:

• Rotor Wing

• Fixed Wing Vector Thrust Concept

• Hybrid Construction

• Multicopters

• Tilt Wingers

• Quadcopters

Ranges Covered:

• Intracity (20 to 100 Kilometers)

• Intercity (100 to 400 Kilometers)

Components Covered:

• Platform

• Infrastructure

Technologies Covered:

• Software Technology

• Hardware Technology

Applications Covered:

• Aerial Imaging Systems

• Civilian

• Transport & Logistics

• Medical Air Rescue

• Road Traffic Patrol

• Oil Spill Inspection

• Pylon Inspection

End Users Covered:

• Ride-Sharing Companies

• E-Commerce Companies

• Airlines

• Hospitals

• Military

• Government Organizations

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

