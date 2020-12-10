Growing Investment Towards R&D Projects is Likely to Fuel the Growth of the Starchy Roots Market 2018 to 2028

The market research report titled “Global Starchy Roots Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ XX Billion By 2025 – Fact.MR” and published by Fact.MR provides an insightful comprehension about the growth aspects, dynamics, and working of the global Starchy Roots Market. The report entails details about the market with data collected over the years with its wide-ranging analysis. It also comprises the competitive landscape within the market together with a detailed evaluation of the leading players within the global Starchy Roots Market.

The study on the Starchy Roots Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Starchy Roots Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

In addition, it sheds light on the profiles of the key vendors/manufacturers comprising thorough assessment of the market share, production technology, market entry strategies, revenue forecasts, and so on. Further, the report will encompass the fundamental strategic activities such as product developments, mergers & acquisitions, launches, events, partnerships, collaborations, and so on. Apart from this, it will also present the new entrants contributing their part in the market growth.

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Starchy Roots Market: Static Productivity of Root Crops to Confine Growth

Roots and tuber crops, or starchy roots, have been historically ignored by national governments, which in turn has led to lower priority for R&D. This has also inhibited implementation of advanced agro-technological approaches for enhancing productivity of starchy roots. For example, cassava is still considered as a refuge crops among farmers against the backdrop of the prominence of other established commodity crops such as cocoa, coconut, oil palm, and coffee. This has led to a static development of starchy roots worldwide.

Recognizing the potential of the starchy roots market, and challenges impeding its growth prospects, the field of root crop cultivation has recently been receiving adequate attention in terms of changes in government policies. Policies related to agricultural development, trade and research are among key areas while making the changes. The National Agriculture Research Institute, Highlands Regional Centre, Papua New Guinea has proposed adoption of a value chain approach, driven by market demands for fresh and processed root crops to resolve the issues of static productivity.

Starchy Roots’ Potential in Dietary Energy to Augment its Market Growth

Growth of the starchy roots market will continue to be driven by inherent attributes of root crops such as high carbohydrate content, which tends to be an economical source of dietary energy. Although high moisture content in starchy roots has meant that energy offered is nearly one-third of an equivalent weight of wheat or rice. On the contrary, high yields of starchy roots enable more energy per land unit as compared to cereal grains. This is likely to pave new avenues for growth of the starchy roots market in the foreseeable future.

Starchy roots such as cassava seek adoption as a bodying agent in several commercially available infant nutritional supplements and baby food products. As starchy roots such as cassava offer gluten-free and organic starch, their adoption in functional foods and baby foods has witnessed high rate in recent years, Expansion of the starchy roots market will continue to remain impacted by rising levels of working women, coupled with increasing demand for nutritional supplements for infants.

Key Deliverables in the Starchy Roots Market Study:

Market analysis for the global Starchy Roots market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global Starchy Roots market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.

