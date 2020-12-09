Portable Power Station – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Portable Power Station Market is expected to reach $558.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Portable Power Station Market include Aimtom, Anker Technology, Chafon, ChargeTech, Drow Enterprise, Duracell, EcoFlow, Goal Zero, Indiegogo, Jackery, Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology, Lion Energy, Midland, Milwaukee Tool, Rockpals, Scott Electric, Suaoki, and Tianbaotong Technology.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power and increasing use of smart electronic devices. However, longer charging times and high cost of battery-powered portable power stations are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/portable-power-station-market/request-sample

A portable power station is a rechargeable battery-powered generator that is used to charge smart phones, tablets, laptops, small appliances, like fans, mini coolers, electric blankets, mini-fridge, etc. Traditionally, portable power stations are suitable for power outages and long-term energy supply whenever there’s an immediate or emergency need of electricity. Portable power station is safe, reliable, noise-free, convenient for use, low maintenance, and also inexpensive.

Based on the application, the off-grid power segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing camping and outdoor recreational activities. The off-grid segment comprises the charging requirements for recreational vehicles and campsite equipment such as microwave ovens, refrigerators, campsites, electrical cooking equipment, etc. Portable power stations provide power to such equipment without causing any kind of noise, pollution, or fumes. Demand from certain camping activities could be seasonal, such as visits during the rainy season or visiting water parks during summers.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/portable-power-station-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high electricity consumption, stringent federal policy directives and regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, rising energy costs, and increasing awareness about benefits of portable power stations in the region. The market in the region is driven by the growing emphasis on camping and outdoor recreational activities, and the increasing use of smart electronic devices and subsequent need for connectivity, which requires power.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/portable-power-station-market

Operation Types Covered:

• Solar Power

• Direct Power

Product Types Covered:

• Battery Type

• Gas Type

• Diesel Type

Technologies Covered:

• Lithium-Ion

• Sealed Lead Acid

Capacities Covered:

• 1,000 Wh to 1,499 Wh

• 1,500 Wh and Above

• 500 Wh to 999 Wh

• Less than 500 Wh

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Emergency Power

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com