Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Size, key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2027

Antifreeze is an additive that helps to manage the temperature of a vehicles engine by reducing freezing point and increasing the boiling point of the cooling system. It can be developed from either organic acid, inorganic salts, and azoles or a combination of all three. It prevents rigid enclosures from bursting due to expansion from freezing. Earlier, methanol was the major ingredient for engine coolant as antifreeze and was widely used in windshield fluids, but later its use gradually declined due to need of frequent replacement and corrosion of the metals, especially aluminum, used in the engine and cooling systems. Methanol-based antifreeze is substituted by an antifreeze with ethylene glycol as the major ingredient, which possesses less volatility and requires less replacements.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2425

Rise in demand for high-performance vehicles, growth in use of high-quality technologically advance additive, and surge in the automotive industry boost the automotive antifreeze market. In addition, unpredictable weather patterns and surge in use of vehicles globally propel the market growth. However, efficiency of an antifreeze liquid decreases with overuse and at extreme temperature, thereby limiting the market growth.

In addition, although recent advancements have reduced the severity and occurrence of problems certain solutions must be implemented to neutralize this issue,

The market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle, distribution, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and glycerin. By vehicle, it is categorized into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. By distribution, it is bifurcated into OEM and automotive aftermarket. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Visit our Video Center

The key players in the automotive antifreeze liquid market are Castrol limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Halfords Group PLC., Prestone Products Corporation, Rock Oil Company LLC., Valvoline Inc., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Total SA, Kost USA, and Motul.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2425

Key Benefits

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive antifreeze liquid market.

2 The report outlines current and future trends to assess overall market attractiveness.

3 Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

4 Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017-2023 is provided to showcase the financial potential of the market.

5 The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Key Segments

By Product

* Ethylene Glycol

* Propylene Glycol

* Glycerin

By Vehicle

* Passenger Vehicles

* Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution

* OEM

* Automotive Aftermarket

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2425